Downtown Norman hosts 38th Chocolate Festival

The 38th annual Norman Chocolate Festival returns to downtown Norman on Jan. 18 with treats and activities.
The festival is a community event that offers family friendly activities and chocolate-based desserts served by local restaurants and businesses. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Norman North High School.
This event is organized by the Norman PTA Council to help fund education in Norman Public Schools. Since 2018, the council has raised $10,000 for students and schools, offering scholarships and grants for activities such as field trips and providing students with school supplies, according to a press release.
Annette Price, the president of the council and co-chair of the festival said the event is the happiest place in town.
“The Chocolate Festival is one of Norman’s most beloved festivals, and we owe our success to the tremendous support from the community,” Price said. “No other event is as sweet of a homecoming where local businesses, nonprofits, individuals and families come together to enjoy the day and support our kids at the same time.”
The festival offers ticketed chocolate sampling from around 20 vendors including local businesses Neighborhood J.A.M, Amy Cakes and The Diner. Free activities include musical performances from local artists such as Celia Monroe, Hosty and Tommi Jean Littlejohn, foil sculpting lessons from Firehouse Art Center, and more.
Tickets will be sold at the front door of the event, at Norman Republic Bank and Trust locations, and online.
Ticket prices range $25 to $50:
$25 ticket — allows up to 10 tastings from 3 to 4 p.m.
$30 ticket — allows up to 10 samples from 1 to 2 p.m. or from 2 to 3 p.m.
$50 ticket — offers 15 samples from noon to 1 p.m.
Children under age 12 may receive up to 3 free samples.
The festival begins at noon Jan. 18 at Norman North High School, 1809 Stubbeman Ave.
