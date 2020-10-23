Downtown Norman Association, local businesses to host free Oktoberfest celebration

Downtown Norman will host an Oktoberfest celebration on Main Street this Saturday.
Downtown Norman Oktoberfest Director and owner of Rusty's Custard Factory, Rusty Rasmussen said several Norman businesses will come together with food, beer, wine and music.
Rasmussen, said the event will be a socially-distanced opportunity to get out of the house and have a bit of fun.
"We're just hoping people come and have a good time and we put a smile on your face," Rasmussen said.
The event will feature beer and wine from Norman bars including Das Boot Camp and live music from the Masopust Polka Band. Rasmussen said there will be a variety of food options including pizza, pasta and sushi.
Masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged. Additionally, Rasmussen said all businesses will be following distancing protocols and offering hand sanitizer at every table.
The Oktoberfest celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the corner of Main Street and Crawford.
Rasmussen said all ages and pets are welcome to attend.
"We're all trying to make our way through the pandemic ... but we’re still trying to be for-profit businesses," Rasmussen said. "And so we hope this will be a fun, family-friendly and safe event."
