Country music star Jason Aldean to perform in OKC in February for 'We Back' tour

Country singer Jason Aldean will perform in Oklahoma City as part of his 2020 "We Back" tour in February.
The tour follows Aldean’s ninth studio album, “9,” and will feature opening acts Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver in the first leg of the tour. Oklahoma City is among 20 cities Aldean will stop in through March, according to a press release.
Advance-purchase tickets will be available to Citibank cardholders on Nov. 12 online. General ticks will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster and the Chesapeake Energy Arena Box Office.
The tour is named after the lead single from “9” and will include music that blends hard-rock and country, according to the release.
Aldean has previously sold out notable venues such as Fenway Park and AT&T Stadium and has sold over 18 million albums throughout his career, according to the release.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., in Oklahoma City.
