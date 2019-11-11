You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Country music star Jason Aldean to perform in OKC in February for 'We Back' tour

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., in Oklahoma City.

 via Lucy Albers/Chesapeake Energy Arena

Country singer Jason Aldean will perform in Oklahoma City as part of his 2020 "We Back" tour in February. 

The tour follows Aldean’s ninth studio album, “9,” and will feature opening acts Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver in the first leg of the tour. Oklahoma City is among 20 cities Aldean will stop in through March, according to a press release. 

Advance-purchase tickets will be available to Citibank cardholders on Nov. 12 online. General ticks will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster and the Chesapeake Energy Arena Box Office. 

The tour is named after the lead single from “9” and will include music that blends hard-rock and country, according to the release. 

Aldean has previously sold out notable venues such as Fenway Park and AT&T Stadium and has sold over 18 million albums throughout his career, according to the release. 

The concert is at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., in Oklahoma City.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments