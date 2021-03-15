You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Come get green': O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille to host St. Patrick's Day festival

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
oconns flyer
Via O'Connell's Irish Pub and Grille's Facebook page

O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille’s 53rd annual St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. March 17 on Campus Corner. 

The pub will be serving a green eggs and ham breakfast at 8 a.m. and a lunch at 11 a.m. with dine-in, to-go and curbside options, according to O’Connell’s Facebook page.

There will be O’Connell’s St. Patrick's Day hats, t-shirts and beads for sale, and the 38-year tradition of collector’s beer mugs will continue this year, said owner Jeff Stewart.

Stewart has been the owner of O’Connell’s since 1979 and said he has his own St. Patrick's Day tradition.

“My favorite part is probably dressing up as a leprechaun and having fun,” Stewart said.

The pub will shut down Asp Avenue for the day to host the festival. The City of Norman encouraged the shut down as a way for patrons to socially distance, and the university is providing masks to O’Connell’s for the event, Stewart said.

Stewart said the day is all about customer safety during the celebration.

“It’s more a level of comfort,” Stewart said. “You want to make sure that all your guests are seated where they feel safe and comfortable, and we try our best to do that every day of the week.”

Stewart said the party will include other bars on Campus Corner, and there will be seven bands playing throughout the day starting at noon and ending at midnight. The list of bands is on O'Connell's Facebook post.

O’Connell’s is in the process of finalizing plans for what is called the “March of the Pipers,” a new feature for the 2021 celebration, Stewart said. Four bagpipers will start at the end of the north block of Campus Corner and will be followed by 100 people. Those people will be the first 100 to receive a green beer from O’Connell’s St. Patrick's Day 2021 festival.

Stewart encourages everyone to come out to have “gallons and gallons of green fun” but especially the students who haven’t been able to attend since 2003, as the party always falls during spring break.

“Just come on down and have fun with us. … Come get green. Come be Irish for a day and get green,” Stewart said.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments