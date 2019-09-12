You are the owner of this article.
Chicago music duo to perform free concert on campus, host pop-up shop

Zaena x Jason Maek

Zaena x Jason Maek will perform a free concert in the Oklahoma Memorial Union Oct. 2.

 via Zaena x Jason Maek Spotify

Up-and-coming hip-hop and pop duo will perform a free concert on campus Oct. 2.

Chicago-based duo Zaena x Jason Maek will make a pop-up shop and tour stop in Norman as part of the Freshman Tour, a national tour on college campuses from DoorDash, Visible and Fuse TV. 

The event begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union with a pop-up shop with free bags, food, contests and live music. 

The concert begins at 7 p.m. with performances by local musicians, which are to be announced, followed by the duo performing current hits and unreleased music, according to a press release. 

The tour spans across universities from Pennsylvania to California. 

Zaena x Jason Maek have been featured on TV shows such as “Queen Sugar” and “Game of Thrones,” and they are best known for hits such as “Get to Work” and “Get You Right.

The duo released a visual album in 2014 and have since received attention from Rolling Stone magazine, opened for hit artist Kesha and performed at music festivals and fashion week in New York and Paris. 

The music groups’ sound is described as a blend of “harmonic vocals and hard-hitting rap lyrics.”

For more information about the tour and event, visit the Freshman Tour website

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

