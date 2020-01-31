You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Cherished Norman artist Almira Hill Grammer dies at 79; upcoming exhibit to display her art

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Almira Hill Grammer

Beloved Norman artist Almira Hill Grammer died at 79 on Jan. 28. Hill Grammer's work will be featured in the upcoming exhibition "40 Over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma," open to the public Feb. 14 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art. 

 via Norman Arts Council Twitter

Norman artist Almira Hill Grammer died at 79 on Jan. 28, according to a Twitter thread from the Norman Arts Council.

Hill Grammer is one of the featured artists in the council's upcoming exhibition "40 Over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma," according to the post, which highlights the artistic talent and expertise of 40 Oklahoma women over the age of 40.

"Her colorful works are bringing joy to walls and shelves in homes across Norman and beyond," the council wrote in the post. "And we thank Almira, not only for all of her support of Norman Arts for all these years, but sharing her gifts and brightening the world up for all of us."

Hill Grammer's family and friends will host a visitation at Tribute Memorial Care from 6–8 p.m. Jan. 31, followed by a service honoring her life at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Immanuel Baptist Church on East Robinson, according to the post.

Condolences can be sent to Gary Grammer, care of Tribute Memorial Care, and tributes in Hill Grammer's memory can be made to the Norman Arts Council, according to the post.

Hill Grammer was an active member of Norman's art community. She considered herself a "colorist," and created works varying from abstract to semi-realism, according to her website

"I like to use color to touch the minds and hearts of my viewers," she wrote in her bio on her website. "My subjects are usually familiar structures and objects that everyone can identify with. I am especially drawn to the mystery of abandoned buildings and their narratives."

Hill Grammer was honored at the Oklahoma State Capitol in 2014 and presented her work in the Governor's Gallery, as well as obtaining membership in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Paseo Arts Association and the Oklahoma Art Guild, according to her bio. Her work was also often displayed at Norman's Firehouse Art Center and she was an OU instructor in the Osher Lifelong Learning program. 

Hill Grammer's featured work in "40 Over 40" will be on display from Feb. 14 to March 13 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art. 

Tags

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor and arts & entertainment reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments