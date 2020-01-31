Cherished Norman artist Almira Hill Grammer dies at 79; upcoming exhibit to display her art

Norman artist Almira Hill Grammer died at 79 on Jan. 28, according to a Twitter thread from the Norman Arts Council.
Hill Grammer is one of the featured artists in the council's upcoming exhibition "40 Over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma," according to the post, which highlights the artistic talent and expertise of 40 Oklahoma women over the age of 40.
Almira Hill Grammer — cherished Norman artist — passed away on Tuesday, January 28. There will be a visitation at Tribute Memorial Care on Friday, January 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the services will be on Saturday, February 1 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1777 E. Robinson at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/760x1N34DK— Norman Arts Council (@NormanArts) January 30, 2020
"Her colorful works are bringing joy to walls and shelves in homes across Norman and beyond," the council wrote in the post. "And we thank Almira, not only for all of her support of Norman Arts for all these years, but sharing her gifts and brightening the world up for all of us."
Hill Grammer's family and friends will host a visitation at Tribute Memorial Care from 6–8 p.m. Jan. 31, followed by a service honoring her life at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Immanuel Baptist Church on East Robinson, according to the post.
Condolences can be sent to Gary Grammer, care of Tribute Memorial Care, and tributes in Hill Grammer's memory can be made to the Norman Arts Council, according to the post.
Hill Grammer was an active member of Norman's art community. She considered herself a "colorist," and created works varying from abstract to semi-realism, according to her website.
"I like to use color to touch the minds and hearts of my viewers," she wrote in her bio on her website. "My subjects are usually familiar structures and objects that everyone can identify with. I am especially drawn to the mystery of abandoned buildings and their narratives."
Hill Grammer was honored at the Oklahoma State Capitol in 2014 and presented her work in the Governor's Gallery, as well as obtaining membership in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Paseo Arts Association and the Oklahoma Art Guild, according to her bio. Her work was also often displayed at Norman's Firehouse Art Center and she was an OU instructor in the Osher Lifelong Learning program.
Hill Grammer's featured work in "40 Over 40" will be on display from Feb. 14 to March 13 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art.
