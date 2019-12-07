Check this twice: Nice list of things to do in Norman this holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing, and the semester is coming to a swift close. Spiced, cozy concoctions are on every corner and festive activities are popping up all around. Here are a few places for tasty, seasonal treats.
Winter treats and drinks:
1. Starbucks and Stella Nova
Starbucks has brought back winter favorites such as the seasonal peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte. All of these drinks can be ordered both hot and iced.
Stella Nova now offers various seasonal drinks including peppermint mocha and eggnog latte flavored espresso, brewed eggnog chai latte, candy cane mocha and eggnog frappés.
Apple Tree Chocolate on Campus Corner is offering a variety of chocolatey treats for the holidays. Apple Tree chocolatiers put together hand-crafted treats into packages to be given as gifts or for treating yourself.
One package is called “To Your Door Gift Box,” which comes in small and large sizes and can be delivered.
The large set is complete with a gourmet truffle box, holiday fudge tin, handcrafted peanut brittle, house-made caramel chews, chocolate almonds and an Oreo collection.
Some smaller options are Assorted Truffle Boxes and “Holiday Picnic,” which includes a gourmet truffle box, peanut brittle and chocolate almonds.
Holiday Activities and Light Shows:
For the third year in a row, Norman will host the Downtown Christmas Parade on Main Street to show off the bright Christmas lights. This year’s parade theme is “Making Spirits Bright.”
Residents of Norman gather from Norman High School to Crawford Avenue to enjoy this annual Christmas spectacle.
Floats from high school bands, nonprofit organizations, Boys and Girl Scouts and more join to make this parade a fun experience for everyone.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Norman High School and will end at Crawford Avenue and Main Street in Norman.
2. Chickasha Festival of Light
For 27 years, the Chickasha Festival of Light has been lighting up the countryside outside Chickasha. The free festival fills 43 acres with bright and colorful lights of all shapes and sizes, which can be seen by walking or driving through.
The Festival of Light also offers activities such as ice skating, Ferris wheel rides and a carousel, which are open daily and carriage rides open Wednesdays through Sundays.
This festival takes place from 6–10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6–11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 31.
Photos with Santa are available Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 15 and will be offered daily Dec. 20–29. Photos will take place 6–9 p.m. each night.
Devon presents “Downtown in December” for the holiday season in Oklahoma City. This winter experience includes outdoor ice skating, festive light displays, performing arts and more. The "Downtown in December" website lists the many different activities offered this season.
The Devon Ice Rink is open daily until Feb. 2. The general fee is $13 including skates and $8 if you bring your own. Skating hours are 3–9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3–11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
"Downtown in December" will run through Jan. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.