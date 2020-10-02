You are the owner of this article.
Check out updated operating hours for Campus Corner restaurants, Norman favorites

Campus Corner

Campus Corner during the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

COVID-19 has drastically changed most people’s daily routines. From online classes to restaurant and bar closures, campus life has never looked quite like this. 

If you’re wondering which of your favorite Norman restaurants are open for business, check out this list of COVID-19 operating hours. 

Campus Corner

Apple Tree Chocolate

The Apple Tree Chocolate shop on Campus Corner May 20.

Apple Tree Chocolate

You can pop in and get a caramel apple from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Hurts Donuts 

Hurts is still serving up its creative donut delicacies, but no longer 24/7. The Norman location is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

O'Connell's Irish Pub & Grille 

O’Conns is open for their normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, but now closes at 12 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and closed on Sunday.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop 

According to a staff member, Fuzzy’s now closes for the night a little earlier. The taco shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

Louie’s Grill & Bar 

Louie’s is open for its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. 

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe 

Pickleman’s is open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Starbucks 

You can grab a cup of joe from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Chipotle 

Chipotle is open for its normal hours of 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Jimmy John’s 

Jimmy John’s is serving subs every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other Norman Favorites

Bison Witches

Bison Witches restaurant on Main Street.

Bison Witches 

Bison Witches is open for its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Michelangelo's Coffee & Wine Bar

Michaelangelo’s is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 

Gray Owl Coffee

Gray Owl is operating for limited hours until further notice. The popular study corner is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Library Bar & Grill

Library Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

The Mont

The Mont is open for its usual operating hours and will be serving up snacks and drinks 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. 

The Winston 

The Winston is also open for its usual hours of 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

