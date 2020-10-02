Check out updated operating hours for Campus Corner restaurants, Norman favorites

COVID-19 has drastically changed most people’s daily routines. From online classes to restaurant and bar closures, campus life has never looked quite like this.
If you’re wondering which of your favorite Norman restaurants are open for business, check out this list of COVID-19 operating hours.
Campus Corner
Apple Tree Chocolate
You can pop in and get a caramel apple from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Hurts Donuts
Hurts is still serving up its creative donut delicacies, but no longer 24/7. The Norman location is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Monday and Tuesday.
O'Connell's Irish Pub & Grille
O’Conns is open for their normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, but now closes at 12 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and closed on Sunday.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
According to a staff member, Fuzzy’s now closes for the night a little earlier. The taco shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Louie’s Grill & Bar
Louie’s is open for its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
Pickleman’s is open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
Starbucks
You can grab a cup of joe from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Chipotle
Chipotle is open for its normal hours of 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Jimmy John’s
Jimmy John’s is serving subs every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other Norman Favorites
Bison Witches
Bison Witches is open for its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Michelangelo's Coffee & Wine Bar
Michaelangelo’s is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Gray Owl Coffee
Gray Owl is operating for limited hours until further notice. The popular study corner is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Library Bar & Grill
Library Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Mont
The Mont is open for its usual operating hours and will be serving up snacks and drinks 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.
The Winston
The Winston is also open for its usual hours of 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
