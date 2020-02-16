Cast, crew of OU production 'The Liar' discuss unique skills, fun of bringing comedy to stage

One word echoes throughout the cast of OU’s Lab Theatre production of “The Liar” — fun.
The small comedic play has allowed the eight-person cast to relax and build a close community behind the scenes.
“It’s a rock-solid cast,” said Race Ricketts, an acting junior who plays Geronte, the lead character’s father, in the play. “It’s fun coming to rehearsal every day. It’s something to look forward to.”
“The Liar” was adapted by playwright David Ives in 2010 but was originally written in 1644 by French playwright Pierre Corneille. Corneille borrowed the plot from a Spanish adventure story and turned it into a comedy built on “commedia dell’arte,” an early form of comedic theatre originating in Italy that was popularized in France in the early Renaissance era, according to Writers Theatre.
Written entirely in iambic pentameter, “The Liar” follows the charming and handsome but hopeless liar Dorante after his arrival in Paris. He meets Cliton, who cannot lie, and then becomes smitten with a beautiful woman named Clarice, but mistakes her name for that of her friend Lucrece. Dorante then tells lie after lie, leaving the audience laughing as he attempts to find his way into the arms of Clarice — or Lucrece.
A case of mistaken identity, a set of polar opposite twins played by the same person, secret lovers and a few surprise twists set the tone for how lying affects everyone involved. Ives’ “translaptation,” as he called it, brings the play into a modern setting with a language that everyone today can enjoy.
The production is directed by Judith Pender, a Weitzenhoffer endowed professor of performance and directing and the OU School of Drama’s performance area coordinator.
"I’ve loved this play for a long time, and always kind of had it on my list of plays I wanted to do," Pender said. "I love directing comedy. ... It’s been a delightful and fulfilling experience."
Pender said "The Liar" is "delightfully written," and wanted to bring the production to OU to give students the opportunity to learn the more difficult comic skills the play employs.
"This was a really great opportunity for our students to hone their skills in comedy, and a particular style of comedy ... it's a comedy of words," Pender said.
This is the first time OU has performed “The Liar,” said Audrey Hohertz-Serpan, stage management sophomore and stage manager for the production.
As stage manager, Hohertz-Serpan makes sure everyone involved in the production is communicating. This is her third time being involved in stage managing productions.
“It’s been really amazing,” Hohertz-Serpan said. “Everyone gets along so well and is so connected. ... I learned a lot, and I’m coming away as a better stage manager.”
“The Liar” allows cast members to step into less serious, more comedic roles that they may not be used to, which is what makes it enjoyable, said acting senior Madison Penzkover, who plays Lucrece, the shy friend whose name is mistaken for Clarice.
“We’re making the jokes, but we’re also enjoying the jokes while we make them,” Penzkover said.
Pender said comedy is more difficult to portray than drama, which makes the end result more satisfying.
"(Comedy) requires more precision, the skills are more difficult to assimilate, and to watch and help my students get that done is really, really fulfilling," Pender said.
Ricketts said he likes to mimic dads, uncles and other older personalities through portraying his character Geronte.
“I play a lot of older characters a lot of the time,” Ricketts said. “This time, though, I get to go make people laugh, and that’s always been a lot of fun — making people laugh is always a good time.”
Rylan Price, acting junior, plays Alcippe in the play, Dorante’s childhood friend and the jealous secret fiancé of Clarice.
“(Alcippe) will absolutely spin himself into a frenzy over a lie, and so being Alcippe is tiring sometimes,” Price said.
While portraying Alcippe can be daunting and difficult, Price said the overall production has been fun because of the community behind the scenes.
“I couldn’t have cast it better with more talented, more hardworking people, and just all-around fun folks to be around,” Price said.
Pender echoed the production's behind-the-scenes fun environment, and said the experience gave the cast members a chance to learn "a relatively new set of skills."
"They’re incredibly talented ... and the material is just so much fun," Pender said. "They worked really hard, but it’s been a really good time doing it."
“Fun” echoes throughout “The Liar” as the audience watch Dorante, Clarice, Lucrece, Geronte, Alcippe and other characters rhyme their way in and out of all the lies thrown at them.
"The hope for the audience is that they just have a great time," Pender said. "It’s just a romp, and to have a good laugh, a good evening in the theater, come out smiling — that’s the whole goal."
“The Liar” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, with additional showings until Feb. 23 in the Gilson Lab Theatre in Old Science Hall.
Tickets cost $6 for students with ID and $8 for adults. For more information, call the OU Fine Arts Box Office at 405-325-4101.
