Carrie Underwood, Mumford & Sons, more artists to make tour stops in Norman, Oklahoma City

Music-lovers across genres have several options to see well-known musicians in Norman and Oklahoma City over the next month. 

Here’s a list of the upcoming country, pop and folk-rock shows in the metro area: 

Luke Bryan

Country star Luke Bryan will make a stop in Norman as part of his “Farm Tour” Oct. 5.

This is Bryan’s 11th annual tour performing at local farms across the country, according to a press release

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said in the release.

The tour begins Sept. 26 in Wisconsin and will make stops in Michigan, Ohio and Kansas before ending Oct. 5 in Norman at Adkins Farm, located at 1200 W. Interstate Dr. 

Tickets are available online for $56 for general admission, with the option of pre-purchasing a $5 parking pass, or a $20 pass the day of the concert. 

Parking opens to the public at 2 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. 

Carrie Underwood

Oklahoman Carrie Underwood will return to Oklahoma to perform for the first time since her 2016 Storyteller Tour.

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour 360” will make two stops in Oklahoma — Sept. 25 in Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, and Oct. 24 in Tulsa at the BOK Center. 

Tickets for the Oklahoma City show are available online and range from $42 to $92.

Underwood will appear with openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June

Doors open at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, located at 100 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City. 

Mumford & Sons

British folk-rock group Mumford & Sons will perform in Oklahoma City for the first time as part of its “US and Mexico Delta Tour” on Oct. 11.

The band previously stopped in Oklahoma in 2013 in Guthrie on its "Babel" tour and in 2016 in Tulsa on its "Wilder Mind" tour.

The tour begins Sept. 15 in San Diego, with additional stops in Arizona, California and Mexico before ending the tour Oct. 13 in Austin, Texas. 

The group will perform with opener Gang of Youths.

Tickets are available online and range from $36 to $169. 

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Chesapeake Energy Center.

AJR

New York City-based indie-pop group AJR will return to the OKC metro area for the first time in two years with a show on Oct. 27. 

The group performed a free concert on campus in 2017.

The “Neotheater World Tour” will make one stop in Oklahoma for the Oct. 27 show at The Criterion.

Tickets are $35 online and will be emailed to purchasers two weeks prior to the show. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Criterion, located at 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City. 

