The United World OU to hold 5th annual cultural night with 'Peace 2.0' theme

The United World OU will host its fifth annual cultural night with performances from international students on Feb. 22.
Performances will include an Afro-Bollywood fusion dance, a Latinx dance, martial arts, a fashion show and musical acts. The theme of this year’s cultural night is “Peace 2.0” and was prompted by the unjust, racist incidents at OU in the past year, said Michael Lowry, a civil engineering junior and president of The United World OU.
“We wanted to reflect the fact that it’s a new decade — we need a new, revitalized vision for peace this year,” Lowry said. “We choose a theme each year to get people thinking about that ... so this year we wanted to promote the idea of peace.”
The United World OU is an organization made up of students in the Davis United World College Scholars Program, which partners with the university, according to the OU Admissions and Recruitment's website. However, any student can join The United World OU and participate in its events, Lowry said.
The organization also hosts open mic nights, spring and fall barbecues, and global cafes to discuss current international events with drinks and snacks, Lowry said.
The cultural night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in Meacham Auditorium in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
