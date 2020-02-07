RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Shangela to headline OU's Crimson and Queens drag show

OU’s Gender + Equality Center will feature a three-time RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and actor as headliner at its third annual Crimson and Queens drag show.
The GEC announced on Feb. 7 on Twitter that Shangela would be the 2020 Crimson and Queens headliner. Shangela, the drag queen persona of D.J. Pierce, has competed on multiple seasons of the Emmy-winning reality television show RuPaul’s Drag Race. She has also acted in several movies including the 2018 version of “A Star is Born” and guest starred in television shows such as “Glee,” “X-Files,” “2 Broke Girls” and more, according to her website bio.
“I have a very special surprise message for all of you there at the University of Oklahoma,” Shangela said in a video attached to the GEC’s tweet. “I’m coming...and get ready, because we’re going to have so much fun on April 23, I’ll be at the University of Oklahoma.”
THE CRIMSON & QUEENS 2020 HEADLINER IS...@itsshangela 🥳You’re not going to want to miss this. Get your tickets and apply to be a performer at the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/iEcNmyaVo2— OU Gender + Equality (@GEC4OU) February 7, 2020
Shangela also encouraged students and professionals to apply to be in the performance.
“If y’all want to get up on the show with me, you’d better go and put them performer applications in so we can have a good time together,” Shangela said in the video.
Crimson and Queens is an annual drag show presented by the Gender + Equality Center. Past shows have included dance offs, lip synching and dancing.
Crimson and Queens will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 23 at the McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St. Tickets range from $20-$75 and can be purchased online and unsold seating at the event will be free to OU community members with valid IDs at the door.
