OU writing club delays poetry slam open to students, community

Victoria Bautista

Victoria Bautista performs one of her pieces from her poetry book at the OU Write Club's open-mic night at Second Wind Coffeehouse Sept. 24, 2015. The OU Write Club to host a fall poetry slam on Nov. 14, 2019.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

The OU Write Club has postponed its fall poetry slam to Nov. 14.

OU Write Club hosts poetry events where students and community members can perform poems they have written. The organization is not an exclusive club and everyone is invited to join the poetry slam, according to the Facebook event.

Poetry slams consist of three rounds, and each poet will get three minutes per round to perform their poem without props or musical accompaniment. Judges will eliminate poets during each round, and each slam is limited to 16 poets, according to the Facebook event.

Sign ups for the poetry slam start at 7:15 p.m. and the event will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Second Wind Coffeehouse.

