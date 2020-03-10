You are the owner of this article.
OU Venezuelan club to host 12th annual cultural night, celebrate heritage with myths and legends of Venezuela

Venezuelan Night 2020

A flyer for the Association Friends of Venezuela 12th annual cultural night. The event will be March 28 at 7 p.m. in Gaylord Hall.

 Via Association Friends of Venezuela Facebook.

OU’s Association Friends of Venezuela will host their 12th annual cultural night, celebrating pieces of their heritage through performance and traditional dishes. 

The theme of this year’s Venezuelan Night is “Myths and Legends from our Land,” which refers to the various indigenous and urban legends associated with Venezuelan culture. Members of the club will bring these legends to life via live music and dances. 

Psychology junior Antonieta Hernández, the club’s president, will give a speech honoring students who have dedicated their time to the association. Traditional Venezuelan food will bring the night to a close. 

The event is meant to cater to people of all backgrounds, Hernández said. 

“This celebration is a way for the Venezuelan members of our club to gather together and celebrate a little piece of home,” Hernández said. “We also hope to share our culture with non-Venezuelans and help them to get to know our traditions, stories, music and dances.”

As Venezuela is experiencing a socioeconomic crisis, Hernández said she has seen people only be exposed to the negative aspects of her culture. She said she hopes this event will allow people to experience the positive.  

“We are really trying to give voice to the indigenous communities in Venezuela, which often are very marginalized, even in our country,” Hernández said. “We hope this event sheds light on these tribes, their cultures and their stories.”

The cultural night will begin at 7 p.m. on March 28 in the Ethics and Excellence Auditorium on the first floor in Gaylord Hall. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for non-students, and can be purchased at the door. 

