OU Union Programming Board to host free events all week

OU’s Union Programming Board will be hosting free events for students at the Oklahoma Memorial Union Feb. 17-21.
Union Week is a series of events happening every day this week that aims to “make the Union feel like home,” according to the program’s webpage. The featured activities will range from a cupcake decorating contest to an interactive exhibit dedicated to Black History Month.
During Union Week visitors will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the renovated OU Gender + Equality Center through participating in a panel at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 hosted at Beaird Lounge in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
The events also invite students to take a break from studying by participating in an escape room activity on Feb. 19, a trivia contest on Feb. 20 and a game of Bingo on Feb. 21.
“Dancing with the Stars” will close Union Week Friday at 8 p.m. in Meacham Auditorium. This year’s theme for the event is “Channel Surfing,” and there will be 11 pairs competing for the title, according to the event’s webpage.
“Dancing With the Stars,” a pastiche of the ABC's reality show, features OU's talented dancers and “popular students, staff, and faculty on campus,” according to the UPB website.
The full Union Week schedule is available on the UPB website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.