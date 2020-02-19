You are the owner of this article.
OU Students for Reproductive Justice to hold 'Condom Olympics' event promoting safe sex

Condom Olympics
Via OU Students for Reproductive Justice Instagram.

OU’s chapter of Students for Reproductive Justice will host its second round of Condom Olympics on Feb. 20. 

The event will include games that test the physical limits of condoms to show students there isn’t an excuse to not use a condom, said president of Students for Reproductive Justice and political science junior Tasha Dawson. 

The event will also include sex trivia, prizes, food and free condoms, according to the organization’s Instagram post. This is the second Condom Olympics of the school year, the first was during the fall 2019 semester. 

“The goal is just to promote safe sex and to have fun,” Dawson said. 

Students for Reproductive Justice is a Generation Action chapter of Planned Parenthood, which is a network of campus activists across the U.S., according to Planned Parenthood’s website

“Our goal is to make sure that everyone on campus knows that they are supported in any way, if, when and how they want to have a child,” Dawson said. 

The event is free and will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 in Farzaneh Hall Room 150. 

