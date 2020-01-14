OU School of Dance to hold auditions for Summer Intensive with guest instructor Elisa Clark

The OU School of Dance will hold auditions for its annual Summer Intensive program in various locations across the U.S. starting Jan. 19.
The Summer Intensive program provides intermediate and advanced level dancers ages 13 to 25 with comprehensive dance technique training from the OU School of Dance, according to a press release.
The audition tour begins Jan. 19 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will visit 10 locations. Auditions in Norman will take place Feb. 1 at the OU School of Dance.
The program will take place at OU June 1-27 during the School of Dance’s summer session courses. Students selected for the program will take daily classes in ballet, pilates, modern and folk dance.
Students will also engage in extracurricular activities and lectures. The classes will be taught by OU School of Dance faculty as well as guests from leading dance companies worldwide, according to the press release.
Students will have the opportunity to work with Elisa Clark, former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Mark Morris Dance Group member. Clark is a guest faculty member of the program.
“The summer program at OU brings together a unique environment of exceptional dancers and instructors," Clark stated in the press release. "The professional setting gives students the opportunity to hone skills and technique and the exposure to a variety of styles and repertory."
Sarah Cermak, the social media coordinator for the OU School of Dance, said the resources available at the program set it apart from others like it in the country.
“Participants will also have the opportunity to perform alongside (OU School of Dance students) in the final performance, giving them an inside look at what the collegiate program is like,” Cermak said.
OU School of Dance Professor Boyko Dossev is the Summer Intensive coordinator. Dossev said the program allows students to work in small class sizes with personalized training by world-renowned teachers.
To prepare for auditions, Dossev said students should remember the instructors are there to help them learn and they shouldn’t put too much pressure on themselves.
“Having fun and maintaining a positive attitude, without the pressure of being perfect, will go a long way,” Dossev said.
At the conclusion of the program, the students will perform twice on the OU Holmberg Hall stage. The performances will feature classical, modern and contemporary dances, as well as new works by the Summer Intensive faculty, according to the press release.
Auditions for the program in Norman will take place at 2:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. check-in on Feb. 1 at the OU School of Dance in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval.
