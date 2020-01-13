You are the owner of this article.
OU's Lightwell Gallery hosts Institute of American Indian Arts exhibition

  • Updated
Monkey Wrench

"Monkey Wrench" by Matthew Eaton is one of the works featured in the "Institute of American Indian Arts Faculty and Student Exhibition." The exhibit opens on Jan. 13, with a reception on Jan. 14.

 Via the OU College of Fine Arts

The Institute of American Indian Arts will host a gallery exhibition celebrating the education and academic excellence of Native American and non-Native American students. 

The "Institute of American Indian Arts Faculty and Student Exhibition" will be on display from Jan. 13 to Feb. 7 in the Lightwell Gallery in the Fred Jones Art Center. Works from six faculty members and three student artists of the Institute of American Indian Arts will be featured. 

Founded on Oct. 1, 1962, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Institute of American Indian Arts is one of 37 tribal colleges located in the United States. Their mission is to support and nurture contemporary Native Arts through exhibitions, research, indigenous exchange and other educational programs, according to their website.

This specific exhibition showcases the rich experience of the premier educational institution for arts in the Southwest. Works will span all artistic mediums, including jewelry, sculpture, painting, printmaking, digital media, photography and ceramics, according to the OU School of Visual Arts website.

A press release said the Institute of American Indian Arts hopes the exhibition will introduce the OU community to the rich history of its institution and the ways it has shaped its students.

“The Lightwell exhibit shows the influence of the Native American artists and how they can contribute aesthetically and creatively through their art,” said Regan Schreier, the School of Visual Arts’s public relations and event coordinator. “We hope it gives people a better idea of a world they might not know very much about.”

The opening reception for the exhibit is open to the public and will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the second floor of Fred Jones Art Center, 520 Parrington Oval. 

