OU Religious Studies department to host film on 2 Oklahoma churches' fight for inclusion

  • Updated
americanheretics

OU's Department of Religious Studies will show “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” in the Kerr Auditorium at the Sam Noble Museum 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

 Photo via American Heretics website.

OU’s Department of Religious Studies will show a film about two Oklahoma churches’ struggle for inclusion. 

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Jeeanine and Catherine Butler, “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” follows the stories of the members of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Oklahoma City and All Souls Unitarian in Tulsa, according to the American Heretics' website.

Despite their surrounding communities, both churches are using their religious platforms to protect and emphasize the value of women, minorities, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. These stances cause both establishments to be labeled as “heretics” by the communities around them, as they fail to interpret the Bible literally, according to the American Heretics' website.

The movie was both the official selection at Mountain Film Festival 2019 and Deadcenter Film Festival 2019. For more information about the film, see the trailer on the American Heretics’ website

After the film, Rev. Robin Meyers and Rev. Lori Walke of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ will be joined by Oklahoma Rep. Collin Walke for a Q&A. 

The screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Sam Noble Museum in the Kerr Auditorium. The event will be free, and there is free parking available adjacent to the museum at 2401 Chautauqua St.

