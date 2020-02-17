OU Gender + Equality Center to host 16th annual Pink and Black Ball

We’ve all heard the term “black tie” event, but what about a “pink tie” event?
The OU Gender + Equality Center’s 16th annual Pink and Black Ball will raise money to support its programs and services on Feb. 28. Black and pink semi-formal attire is encouraged, but not required, said Erin Simpson, director for OU’s Gender + Equality Center and coordinator for OU Advocates.
“It’s like prom if it were cool,” Simpson said.
The ball will feature live music from OU alumna Megan Ramos along with a DJ. There will also be refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and a photo booth.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase in the Union for the next two weeks. Winners will be announced at the ball for prizes including museum tickets, movie nights, gift cards and various other items, said Simpson.
The event is open to anyone who wants to attend, including students, faculty, staff and members of the greater Norman community. Money raised at the ball will support the GEC’s OU Advocates, gender-based violence prevention programs and LGBTQ programs.
“We just want people to come in whatever they are most comfortable in and whatever makes them feel like their best selves,” Simpson said.
It is this kind of inclusivity that makes the Black and Pink Ball special, Simpson said.
“One of my favorite parts of the Pink and Black Ball is that you get to see people from all across campus who may not have an opportunity to interact show up to the dance floor,” Simpson said. “It’s fun to see people have fun in benefit of our entire campus community.”
The event will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 28 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom of the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Stub Wire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.