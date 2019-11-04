OU drama professor receives excellence award for work as educator

An OU drama professor was recently recognized for excellence in the arts by the College of Fine Arts.
Christopher Sadler, associate professor of drama, was named Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts 2019 Irene and Julian J. Rothbaum Presidential Professor of Excellence in the Arts.
Sadler received the award for his work as a “tireless educator,” creating new stage management courses and updating stage management curriculum, according to the college’s website. He currently teaches stage management, dramatic literature and understanding theater classes, advises theater minors and mentors student stage managers.
“My teaching schedule is pretty full, but I wouldn't have it any other way,” Sadler said in an email.
Stage managers are not used to special recognition, and Sadler is grateful for the award and to the Rothbaum family, he said in the email.
“I'm humbled to be a member of an elite group of educators, including some of my most valued colleagues, and proud of the successes of the students I've taught,” Sadler said in the email.
Sadler has taught at OU since 2005 and was OU’s first faculty member dedicated to the teaching of stage management, according to the College of Fine Arts website.
