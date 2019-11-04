You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU drama professor receives excellence award for work as educator

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sadler

Christopher Sadler was named Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts 2019 Irene and Julian J. Rothbaum Presidential Professor of Excellence in the Arts. 

 

 Photo via OU College of Fine Arts.

An OU drama professor was recently recognized for excellence in the arts by the College of Fine Arts.

Christopher Sadler, associate professor of drama, was named Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts 2019 Irene and Julian J. Rothbaum Presidential Professor of Excellence in the Arts. 

Sadler received the award for his work as a “tireless educator,” creating new stage management courses and updating stage management curriculum, according to the college’s website. He currently teaches stage management, dramatic literature and understanding theater classes, advises theater minors and mentors student stage managers.

“My teaching schedule is pretty full, but I wouldn't have it any other way,” Sadler said in an email. 

Stage managers are not used to special recognition, and Sadler is grateful for the award and to the Rothbaum family, he said in the email.

“I'm humbled to be a member of an elite group of educators, including some of my most valued colleagues, and proud of the successes of the students I've taught,” Sadler said in the email.

Sadler has taught at OU since 2005 and was OU’s first faculty member dedicated to the teaching of stage management, according to the College of Fine Arts website.

 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments