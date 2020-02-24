OU dancers perform, take classes at international dance festival in Mexico

Twelve dancers from the OU School of Dance participated in International Dance Encounter in Cancún, Mexico Feb. 21-22.
International Dance Encounter 2020 was the eighth annual dance festival that brings together “professional and semi-professional dancers from around the world to take part in master classes and perform,” according to the OU Dance’s Facebook page.
The 12 OU dancers represented the Oklahoma Festival Ballet, OU’s resident ballet company. The company consists of 40 dancers and often tours nationally and internationally, according to the OU School of Dance website.
Among other opportunities at International Dance Encounter, the OU dancers took a master class with Cynthia Harvey, an artistic director for the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at the American Ballet Theatre.
The OU team in Cancún was led by Michael Bearden, the director of the OU School of Dance, and Boyko Dossev, an assistant professor of ballet.
The company presented new works by Dossev, who also taught a men’s technique master class at the event.
