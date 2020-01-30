You are the owner of this article.
OU Confucius Institute offers classes on Chinese language, culture

Confucius Institute

An OU Confucius Institute class. The institute will host Chinese cultural and language courses to anyone interested during the fall and spring semester. 

 via OU Confucius Institute

The OU Confucius Institute will begin its spring classes covering different aspects of Chinese culture at its Norman and Tulsa campuses. 

These classes require a $30 registration fee. They will begin on Jan. 29 and end on April 22, with payment due the day before class starts.

Sharon Gou, director of the OU Confucius Institute, said the low registration cost is due to professors' requests for more affordable prices. The cost is meant to encourage student attendance.

“It’s a great resource and we want to make it more affordable,” Gou said.

The OU Confucius Institute prepares Oklahoma educators to teach the Chinese language and enables Oklahoma businesses to succeed in the Chinese speaking world. This organization is nationwide and was established in Norman in 2006, according to its website.

There are nine classes, with titles including Great Wall Spoken Chinese, Chinese Calligraphy and Painting, and Mahjong. Additional classes can be found on the institute's website.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for the OU community to learn more about the Chinese language,” Gou said. “Our teachers do great preparations for class so students will have fun while learning.”

The OU Confucius Institute offers more programs, including their Chinese Bridge Summer Camp for high school students, a Chinese after-school program for younger students and various scholarship opportunities for students to study at Chinese universities.

“We hope the classes will offer extra material supplements for more conversational opportunities,” said Gou

Interested parties can register for classes on the Confucius Institute’s website.

