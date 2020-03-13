You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU College of Fine Arts reschedules 2 University Theatre performances

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU's Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts announced it will push back the dates of two University Theatre productions.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" is rescheduled to April 17–19, while "Contemporary Dance Oklahoma" is rescheduled to May 1–3, according to an email from the College of Fine Arts. This decision is in compliance with OU's suspension of most university-related events from March 14 through April 5, due to concern about coronavirus spread.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" was originally scheduled to open April 3 and "Contemporary Dance Oklahoma" performances were set to begin April 24. 

People who have already purchased tickets to either of these events should contact the Fine Arts box office at 405-325-4101 to exchange their tickets, according to the email.

The College of Fine Arts will issue an announcement regarding events scheduled for after April 6 at a later date.

Tags

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments