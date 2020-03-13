OU College of Fine Arts reschedules 2 University Theatre performances

OU's Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts announced it will push back the dates of two University Theatre productions.
"Legally Blonde: The Musical" is rescheduled to April 17–19, while "Contemporary Dance Oklahoma" is rescheduled to May 1–3, according to an email from the College of Fine Arts. This decision is in compliance with OU's suspension of most university-related events from March 14 through April 5, due to concern about coronavirus spread.
"Legally Blonde: The Musical" was originally scheduled to open April 3 and "Contemporary Dance Oklahoma" performances were set to begin April 24.
People who have already purchased tickets to either of these events should contact the Fine Arts box office at 405-325-4101 to exchange their tickets, according to the email.
The College of Fine Arts will issue an announcement regarding events scheduled for after April 6 at a later date.
