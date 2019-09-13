OU collaborative art exhibit draws inspiration from former dean

An art exhibit inspired by an architecture assignment from the 1950s will be displayed on campus starting Sept. 13.
“What Would Renegades Do?” is a collaboration between an architecture class and an art class. Students listened to a Led Zeppelin song, picked words describing what they heard and created designs to explain the words’ meanings.
“In a two-day period we came up with a 15x20 board piece of art,” said David Boeck, associate professor of architecture who teaches the architecture side of the class.
The assignment was modeled after a class that architect Bruce Goff taught at OU more than 50 years ago called Architecture 273. Goff, the dean of the architecture college during the 1940s and 1950s, was a word-famous architect who encouraged creative thinking in his classes, Boeck said.
“(The class) involved listening to music and then using words that are generated both from architecture and from music like ‘syncopation,’ like ‘rhythm,’ like ‘patterns,’ like ‘crescendo,’ and taking these words and applying them to some music to develop abstract designs,” Boeck said.
The exhibit was originally titled “What Would Goff Do?” but was changed to become more broad.
“Goff was considered a renegade, was called a renegade, and we thought we’d like it more generic so it could be universal,” Boeck said.
The opening is Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Grant Fine Arts Library, and the exhibit will last roughly a week.
