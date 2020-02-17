OU class to study women's suffrage movement in New York, DC summer intersession

An OU intersession course will explore the roots of the suffrage movement in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote through a trip to New York and Washington, D.C., this summer.
OU's Department of Women’s and Gender Studies will host a study away intersession program May 27 through June 5 to study the suffrage movement, including its roots in the abolitionist movement and Jazz Age, according to the department’s website. The course, WGS 3220: The Women’s Vote at 100, will accept 20 students and commemorate the addition of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.
The 19th Amendment gave American women the right to vote after decades of protest by women’s rights movements, according to History.com.
The course is co-taught by women’s and gender studies professor Jackie Farley and history professor Ronnie Grinberg.
The course’s itinerary includes trips to museums in New York and Washington, D.C., tours of Harriet Tubman’s and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s homes, and a tentative meeting with Rep. Kendra Horn.
The class will meet twice before the trip, on May 12 and May 19. The course is worth 3 credit hours and counts toward the College of Arts and Sciences upper division humanities requirement, according to the website.
The Women’s and Gender Studies department will host an information session on the course from 6–7 p.m. Feb. 17 in Robertson Hall, Room 100, according to the department’s Facebook page.
