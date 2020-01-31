OU Christian fraternity to host free event with speaker Sadie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty'

Christian fraternity Beta Upsilon Chi (BYX) will host reality TV personality and faith blogger Sadie Robertson to speak at a religious service on Feb. 6.
Robertson is known from her appearances on the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty” and her Christian ministry series “Live Original.” She was also a contestant on Season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars,” according to her website bio.
“(Robertson) is a great example of how we should love and build unity with the people around us,” Caleb Adams, architectural engineering junior and BYX vice president of social affairs, stated in a text message. “The primary purpose of the event is to give students on campus the chance to connect with Ms. Robertson and listen to her speak about her faith!”
The event is free to the public and will take place 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Baptist Student Union building, 1203 Elm Ave. There will be an additional session at 9 p.m. and seating is first come first serve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.