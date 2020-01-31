You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Christian fraternity to host free event with speaker Sadie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sadie Robertson

Flyer for the free OU Beta Upsilon Chi event featuring Sadie Robertson, to be held at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 6 at the OU Baptist Student Union.

 Via OU BYX Twitter

Christian fraternity Beta Upsilon Chi (BYX) will host reality TV personality and faith blogger Sadie Robertson to speak at a religious service on Feb. 6. 

Robertson is known from her appearances on the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty” and her Christian ministry series “Live Original.” She was also a contestant on Season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars,” according to her website bio.

“(Robertson) is a great example of how we should love and build unity with the people around us,” Caleb Adams, architectural engineering junior and BYX vice president of social affairs, stated in a text message. “The primary purpose of the event is to give students on campus the chance to connect with Ms. Robertson and listen to her speak about her faith!”

The event is free to the public and will take place 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Baptist Student Union building, 1203 Elm Ave. There will be an additional session at 9 p.m. and seating is first come first serve. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments