OU ceramics program to host annual fundraiser with demonstration, sale

fuegofriday

A pottery firing demonstration at Fuego Friday, now known as Pyromania on the Prairie. Pyromania on the Prairie will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct 18.

 Photo via OU School of Visual Arts.

The OU ceramics facility will open to the public for an annual demonstration and artwork sale on Oct. 18.

Pyromania on the Prairie, formerly called Fuego Friday, will offer pottery and kiln firing demonstrations and a sale of homemade pots and bowls by the Red Clay Faction, according to a press release.

“The public has the opportunity to purchase and glaze pre-made pots that will be fired before their eyes and available to take home that night,” said Stuart Asprey, associate professor of ceramics at OU, in the press release.

Chili bowls will cost $20 and come with a serving of chili donated by OU Food Services. Raku pots, a type of Japanese pottery, will range from $10 to $30.

Money raised by the event will help fund the Red Clay Faction’s visiting artist program and student travel, according to the press release.

The Red Clay Faction is a student organization that seeks to promote interest in ceramic arts, according to the College of Fine Arts website.

The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the ceramics facility, which is located at 401 E. Congress St. on south campus. Parking will be available on-site. 

Ceramics can be purchased beforehand by contacting Stuart Asprey at stuart@ou.edu or Jamie Bates Slone at jamiebatesslone@ou.edu

