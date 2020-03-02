OU Campus Activities Council to host screening of 2020 Best Picture winner 'Parasite'

OU's Campus Activities Council film series will offer three free screenings of "Parasite" on March 6.
"Parasite" is a 2019 South Korean thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho. The film took home four awards at this year's Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.
The film was the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars, according to the award show's website.
“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” Bong said in an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, a show earlier in awards season.
Screenings of "Parasite" will take place at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight on March 6 in the Meacham Auditorium of the Oklahoma Memorial Union, according to the CAC website.
The Daily reviewed "Parasite" as part of its review series of Oscar-nominated films.
