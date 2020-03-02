You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Campus Activities Council to host screening of 2020 Best Picture winner 'Parasite'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Parasite Screenshot

A screenshot from Oscar-nominated film "Parasite."

 via IMDB

OU's Campus Activities Council film series will offer three free screenings of "Parasite" on March 6. 

"Parasite" is a 2019 South Korean thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho. The film took home four awards at this year's Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

The film was the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars, according to the award show's website.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” Bong said in an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, a show earlier in awards season.

Screenings of "Parasite" will take place at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight on March 6 in the Meacham Auditorium of the Oklahoma Memorial Union, according to the CAC website.

The Daily reviewed "Parasite" as part of its review series of Oscar-nominated films. 

Tags

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments