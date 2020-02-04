You are the owner of this article.
OU Campus Activities Council opens submissions for student film festival

CAC Film Festival

Campus Activities Council's student film festival will be hosted March 31.

 via CAC Facebook

OU’s Campus Activity Council Film Series has opened submissions for its annual student film festival on March 31, allowing students to showcase their creativity and homemade films. 

The Student Film Festival accepts student film submissions from all genres that will be judged by a panel of OU faculty members. Submissions will be narrowed down to 10 finalists, whose films will be featured and judged at the festival. 

Judges will choose the top three films and as well as a winner for the category and award of Best Performance. Prizes will cater to both amateur and professional filmmakers, said Fawaaz Hameed, chemical bioscience junior and Film Series chair. 

Past films in the festival include projects ranging from an '80s cop spoof film called “Johnny Renegade” to more serious documentaries and short films. 

“We are so thankful for everything that you can create, make and that you are willing to show us,” Hameed said. “Don’t be afraid about what people think or things that might be holding you back — just go for it and show us what makes you passionate.” 

Applications are due Friday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m via Orgsync. There is no submission fee to enter the festival and everyone is welcome, Hameed said. 

The 10 finalists will be contacted by email on March 10 to confirm their participation in the film festival. The festival will take place from 7-9 p.m. on March 31 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium. 

Questions regarding the festival can be sent to Hameed at fawaaz@ou.edu

