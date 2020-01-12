You are the owner of this article.
OU CAC to offer free breakfast, game night, more activities for Winter Welcome Week

Winter Welcome Week 2020

Schedule of Winter Welcome Week events Jan. 13–17. Winter Welcome Week is hosted by OU's Campus Activities Council.

 via the Campus Activities Council

The OU Campus Activities Council will host a variety of events next week to help students start the spring semester on the right foot.

Winter Welcome Week events will take place Jan. 13–17 and will include free food, art projects and a 2000s-themed game night, according to the schedule on the CAC website.

The CAC will hand out breakfast from 8–9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1–2:30 p.m. Jan. 13–16 on the South Oval. On the first day of class on Jan. 13, the CAC will also offer campus tours in 30-minute increments during the breakfast pass-out.

Also on Jan. 13, students can visit the Involvement Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Cocoa & Canvas” event with hot chocolate and guided painting from 7–9 p.m., both in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

Other events include an open mic night from 7–9 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Couch Storm Shelter and “2000s Night” from 7–9 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Couch Storm Shelter.

The last day of Winter Welcome Week will feature a breakfast and panel discussion to welcome transfer students to campus at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, as well as three screenings of the murder mystery film "Knives Out" at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

Visit the CAC website for the full schedule and location details.

