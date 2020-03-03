You are the owner of this article.
OU Black Student Association to hold discussion on black women's reproductive health in partnership with Goddard, Gender + Equality Center

Pillow Talk

"Pillow Talk: An Open Discussion on Black Women's Reproductive Health" will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

 via Black Student Association Facebook

OU's Black Student Association will host a variety of speakers to discuss black women's reproductive health today in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

"Pillow Talk: An Open Discussion on Black Women's Reproductive Health" will address sexual stigmas, educate attendees on menstrual health and discuss topics surrounding black women's reproductive health, according to an OU mass email.

Guest speakers include Joy Douglas, president of the student organization Women of Power, and Raniesha Franklin, a certified doula, according to the email. Goddard Health Services and the Gender + Equality Center will also be involved in the event.

The event will also include a raffle with prizes such as a period kit, hair products and a weighted blanket, according to the email.

The event is open to everyone and will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

