OU Association of Southeast Asian Nations to host annual ASEAN Cultural Night

OU’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will host its third annual ASEAN Cultural Night this Saturday, Feb. 15.
This year’s event, “Made in S.E.A.” will feature several activities showcasing members’ individual cultures and traditions from their home countries, said Andrea Ko, journalism and psychology senior and ASEAN vice president, in an email.
The night’s events will represent cultures of Southeast Asia, which include Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, according to a schedule of events sent in an email.
The event will feature musical and dance performances from OU students representing various Southeast Asian countries, as well as a fashion show where members of ASEAN will model traditional clothing of their home countries, Ko said in the email.
There will also be a trivia session, a speech from Zharina Nikko Tomas Casil, the president of ASEAN and remarks from faculty adviser Vianne Hinsdale, according to the schedule.
Members of the University of Central Oklahoma ASEAN will also be involved in this year’s cultural night with a speed painting performance by UCO student Yong Liang Lim, as well as a dance performance, according to the schedule.
The event is free and open to the public from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Meacham Auditorium in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Editor’s note: Andrea Ko is a former staff member of The Daily, but is not currently associated with the organization.
