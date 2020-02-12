You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU Association of Southeast Asian Nations to host annual ASEAN Cultural Night

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Asean Event

The graphic for the ASEAN event.

 Via OU ASEAN Facebook page.

OU’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will host its third annual ASEAN Cultural Night this Saturday, Feb. 15. 

This year’s event, “Made in S.E.A.” will feature several activities showcasing members’ individual cultures and traditions from their home countries, said Andrea Ko, journalism and psychology senior and ASEAN vice president, in an email.  

The night’s events will represent cultures of Southeast Asia, which include Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, according to a schedule of events sent in an email.

The event will feature musical and dance performances from OU students representing various Southeast Asian countries, as well as a fashion show where members of ASEAN will model traditional clothing of their home countries, Ko said in the email. 

There will also be a trivia session, a speech from Zharina Nikko Tomas Casil, the president of ASEAN and remarks from faculty adviser Vianne Hinsdale, according to the schedule. 

Members of the University of Central Oklahoma ASEAN will also be involved in this year’s cultural night with a speed painting performance by UCO student Yong Liang Lim, as well as a dance performance, according to the schedule. 

The event is free and open to the public from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Meacham Auditorium in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. 

Editor’s note: Andrea Ko is a former staff member of The Daily, but is not currently associated with the organization. 

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments