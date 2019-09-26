On-campus art exhibit to showcase LGBTQ identities

An on-campus art exhibit centered on LGBTQ identities and questioning status quos will open Oct. 7.
Two out-of-state artists will show their work in two combined exhibits, "Counter Encounter" and "The Persistence of Space." Both artists derive inspiration from their LGBTQ backgrounds, according to a press release.
"Counter Encounter" consists of three-dimensional landscape photographs that have been altered to create sci-fi, alternate realities. Artist David Kube said the exhibit was partly inspired by queer theory, and the design of the landscapes represent alternative identities and worlds.
“From my perspective, I think of it in the sense of like queer people trying to escape oppression and find a new inhabitable world, somewhere where their lives are more livable,” Kube told The Daily.
"The Persistence of Space" is a collection of paintings by Janet Olney. Olney describes herself as a gay artist who uses “a personal vocabulary of color and shape to present a world that is familiar, yet other,” according to the press release.
Olney’s paintings are meant to make viewers question the known and unknown by using abstract forms and layers, according to the press release.
Both artists intend to challenge what is considered normal with their works.
“As a queer-based artist, I hope to connect with students and the community to offer various perspectives on how certain minority communities are affected by the status quo,” Kube said in the press release.
The exhibit will run from Oct. 7 through Nov. 1 in the Lightwell Gallery. There will be an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and an artist gallery talk beginning at 4:30 p.m.
