OKC Ballet selects 4 OU dance students to perform with company in 2nd year of joint trainee program

  • Updated
Trainee Program

Ballet majors Allie Smith, Caroline Young, Elena Damiani and Katie Wolfe. The four OU students have been selected to join the Oklahoma City Ballet company as studio members of a joint trainee program.

 Photo via Sarah Cermak

The OU School of Dance has partnered with the Oklahoma City Ballet for the second year in a row to provide professional opportunities to its students. 

This year, four students will join the Oklahoma City Ballet company as studio members of a joint trainee program. The program helps bridge the gap between student and working professional, according to a press release.

Ballet majors Caroline Young, Elena Damiani, Katie Wolfe and Allie Smith will take part in Oklahoma City Ballet’s performances while simultaneously finishing their degrees. 

Last year, OU students Micah Bullard and Caroline Young were selected for the experience, and Bullard was offered an apprenticeship with the company after graduating in May. This will be Young’s second year with the program. 

“The joint trainee program with OKC Ballet has helped me begin to transition from being a student into the work and mentality of the professional world,” Young said in the press release. “I feel much more equipped to begin my career with the experience I’ve gained through working with the company.” 

The program was started by the Oklahoma City Ballet’s artistic director, Robert Mills, and the OU School of Dance director, Michael Bearden. 

“Oklahoma City Ballet's partnership with the School of Dance at the University of Oklahoma is a natural progression for both of our organizations,” Mills said in the press release. “Now entering our second year, I look forward to working with the four young artists selected for our 2019-2020 season as they gain experience working with the professional dancers of Oklahoma City Ballet.” 

