India Student Association brings taste of Indian culture, food to OU with Diwali Night

The OU India Student Association will host its annual Diwali Night with cultural performances and traditional food on Oct. 26.
This year’s Diwali Night event, “Dhamaka,” will offer musical performances, dancing and a fashion show featuring outfits from the different states of India, said Simran Sethi, president of the India Student Association and a graduate student in adult and higher education.
Traditional Indian food will be served after the performances, including butter chicken and a variety of vegetarian dishes like lentils, rice, naan bread, veggies and dessert.
“It’s not spicy so everyone likes it,” Sethi said. “Because we have a lot of Americans come to our show as well, so obviously we can’t have the spiciest Indian food there.”
Diwali is a national festival of lights in India that usually lasts five days. This year’s Diwali dates are Oct. 25-29. Diwali Night is one of India Student Association’s biggest events of the year and also one of the largest cultural performances on campus, Sethi said.
“I think it’s just a really good experience to come to the event and get a taste of what our culture is like,” Sethi said. “It’s obviously a lot of amazing dances and singing, but it’s really good Indian music. That’s something people can learn about or fall in love with — Indian Bollywood music is really, really amazing.”
Performances will start at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Reynolds Performing Arts Center. Food will be served at 8 p.m. at the OCCE Forum Building at 1704 Asp Ave.
Tickets are $8 per person, $6 if purchased in a group of five or more and $10 at the door.
