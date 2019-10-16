You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

India Student Association brings taste of Indian culture, food to OU with Diwali Night

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Diwali Celebration

A performance from OU's 2017 Diwali Night. The India Student Association will host its annual Diwali night on Oct. 26.

 Paul Le/The Daily

The OU India Student Association will host its annual Diwali Night with cultural performances and traditional food on Oct. 26.

This year’s Diwali Night event, “Dhamaka,” will offer musical performances, dancing and a fashion show featuring outfits from the different states of India, said Simran Sethi, president of the India Student Association and a graduate student in adult and higher education.

Traditional Indian food will be served after the performances, including butter chicken and a variety of vegetarian dishes like lentils, rice, naan bread, veggies and dessert. 

“It’s not spicy so everyone likes it,” Sethi said. “Because we have a lot of Americans come to our show as well, so obviously we can’t have the spiciest Indian food there.”

Diwali is a national festival of lights in India that usually lasts five days. This year’s Diwali dates are Oct. 25-29. Diwali Night is one of India Student Association’s biggest events of the year and also one of the largest cultural performances on campus, Sethi said.

“I think it’s just a really good experience to come to the event and get a taste of what our culture is like,” Sethi said. “It’s obviously a lot of amazing dances and singing, but it’s really good Indian music. That’s something people can learn about or fall in love with — Indian Bollywood music is really, really amazing.”

Performances will start at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Reynolds Performing Arts Center. Food will be served at 8 p.m. at the OCCE Forum Building at 1704 Asp Ave.

Tickets are $8 per person, $6 if purchased in a group of five or more and $10 at the door.

 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments