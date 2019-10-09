You are the owner of this article.
Glowchella to feature free concert, food in celebration of homecoming

Students Dancing

Students dance at Glowchella on Oct. 21, 2018.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Campus Activities Council's Concert Series and Class Council will offer a free concert, food and glow sticks for the fifth annual homecoming event on Oct. 16.

Glowchella, formerly known as Glow Wild, will feature local and student bands and is open to all students, even if they are not competing in homecoming events. The events' coordinators will be handing out glow sticks during the festivities, said CAC adviser Preston Court.

“I would honestly just tell students to come to this event because it’s a great way to find new friends, build community on campus … (and) celebrate homecoming,” Court said.

Local band Flock of Pigs and student band O2Worldwide will give live performances, and DJ Garrett will play between sets, Court said. 

Glowchella will be from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 16 on the South Oval. The event is free, and students should bring their OU Sooner ID cards for entry.

