Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to open new Bruce Goff exhibit, host panel with OU School of Architecture

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will introduce a new exhibition centered around Bruce Goff’s career and legacy with the American School of Architecture on Jan. 23.
“Renegades: Bruce Goff and the American School of Architecture” will feature various images and objects centered around Goff’s career and the resurrection of the signature spiral from the now-demolished Bavinger House, which was designed by Goff in collaboration with Eugene and Nancy Bavinger in 1955, according to a press release.
"‘Renegades’ offers the museum an opportunity to work with OU’s storied College of Architecture by examining the career and legacy of Bruce Goff. ... Many of the designs and renderings included in the exhibition also have a great deal of artistic appeal, so we were enthusiastic to collaborate,” said Mark White, the Wylodean and Bill Saxon director of the museum, in a press release.
The American School refers to the school of design and practice that developed under the guidance of Goff, Herb Greene and others at OU in the 1950s and '60s.
The partnered exhibition between OU’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art and the Christopher C. Gibbs School of Architecture opens with a panel discussion at 7 p.m. in the museum. The panel features curator Luca Guido, lead designer Michael Hoffner and the College of Architecture’s Director of Research Initiatives and Strategic Planning Angela Person.
Following the panel, the exhibition officially opens to the public at 8 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Nancy Johnston Records Gallery in the museum, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres, drinks for purchase at the bar and music.
The College of Architecture also will host a symposium, "Schools of Thought: Rethinking Architectural Pedagogy," March 5–7 at the museum.
"Renegades" will remain on display through April 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.