Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art exhibit 'The Great Society' showcases portraits from Oklahoma artist's hometown

Cat-eye glasses, furrowed brows and eyes crinkling in laughter line the gallery walls. The 97 portraits are nameless, identified only by Roman numerals painted on the corners of the canvas.
The faces belong to the exhibit “The Great Society,” which the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art recently brought back after a 13-year hiatus.
The artist, Harold Stevenson, was featured in Andy Warhol’s films, painted a giant nude that hangs in the Guggenheim and displayed artwork from the Eiffel Tower in the 1960s. But some of his favorite subjects were the residents of his hilly hometown of Idabel, Oklahoma.
“What Stevenson wanted to do was to celebrate that sort of collective identity of the United States,” said Mark White, Wylodean and Bill Saxon director at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, “And for him, his hometown really indicated that.”
Stevenson studied art at OU in the 1940s before moving to New York City. Although he was often identified with pop artists, he was more interested in painting human figures than pop culture or icons, White said.
In 1966, the New York gallery he was working at offered Stevenson the opportunity to create any project he could imagine.
So he decided to return to Idabel with the goal of painting a portrait a day — 100 in total — of people from his town. The artist met his goal by corralling friends of the family and their kids to sit for him in his studio, said Kurt Stevenson, Harold’s nephew who works as a firefighter in Idabel.
“I wasn't born when he actually did it,” Kurt said. “But of course I know the story behind it ... He would run into people here in town and at the post office or grocery store, wherever he was, and say, ‘Come to my studio. I want to do something.’”
Kurt said his uncle could befriend anyone. The artist “never met a stranger,” said Mary Jane Rutherford, a longtime friend of Harold’s.
No one knows if Harold ever got to 100 portraits. White said there are 98 in existence but the museum has only 97 — wherever the others are is “anybody’s guess.”
Harold chose not to include the names of the people he painted for this exhibit and didn’t let the museum display individual portraits. He wanted his works to be one big, composite portrait representing any town in America, White said.
“He saw ... rural America as being something that was vital and important to the character of the nation,” White said, “So for him, this was important that it be anonymous, that we focus on the faces, not so much who this person was or was not.”
The exhibit’s name might refer to former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” plan to end poverty and racism. The exhibit is relevant today because there is still a lot of talk about who Americans are, along with deep cultural divides between urban and rural, classes and races, White said.
“By using the term ‘The Great Society,’ Harold was very interested in celebrating what was good about the United States, but also what could be better,” White said.
After Kurt’s parents died when he was 6, his uncle Harold was the major male figure in his life growing up, he said. They were close from the time Kurt was born until Harold’s death in 2018, and Kurt said watching Harold paint was an “everyday deal.”
“I've seen those ('The Great Society') paintings my whole life, and you know, I helped Harold move those paintings around practically all over the world … at least all over the United States,” Kurt said, “Even to the (Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art) up there.”
Kurt said the exhibit represents the people who were influential in his uncle’s life — people of various races, ages and economic backgrounds.
“He could fit in just about anywhere he was at,” Kurt said, “And he had friends from all walks of life ... He didn't have a select group of people that he hung around with or anything like that.”
Harold lived in New York, Paris and Florida, but he eventually returned to Idabel in his old age, Kurt said.
“Although he lived different places throughout the world, his heart was always in Idabel,” Rutherford said.
"The Great Society" exhibit will run through Dec. 29 at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
