Create simple yuletide cheer with these 7 holiday decor ideas

Holiday season is upon us! With the upcoming winter celebrations near, you may want to decorate your dorm or apartment with festive and affordable decor.
To help spread holiday cheer, here are some affordable decorations that bring a festive mood to the smallest of spaces.
Add a fun decor piece to your door or wall by hanging a wreath. You can easily purchase a pre-decorated one at a store like Target. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can save a little extra money by making your own wreath.
You can create a DIY wreath by buying a plain wreath and adding ribbon, ornaments and more decorations, which you can purchase at many stores such as Dollar Tree.
Are you wanting to add some yuletide cheer but lack the space? To add a simple but festive look, get a small Christmas tree. You can place a mini Christmas tree on your desk — or if you have the room, purchase a small tree and place it on the floor.
These trees are festive with or without decorations. You can find a variety of trees at Walmart or Five Below.
If you’re lacking floor or desk space, create a wall tree! You can make this by purchasing some Christmas lights and ornaments at Walmart. This look can be created by making a tree design out of these lights on your wall, and if thumbtacks are an issue, you can also create a similar look using Washi Tape.
This is a simple and easy way to decorate for the holidays. All you need to do is place a window cling on your window for a festive look. These clings are affordable and can be purchased at Target.
If you want to add more holiday cheer to your window, try using classic holiday decor to make your window a statement piece. You can create this look by tying ornaments to a curtain rod or by attaching them to the top of the window using command hooks.
While you may already have Christmas lights in your dorm or apartment, they are a staple piece of holiday decor. You can drape them around a window, over a desk or use them as wall decor. To add more of a festive spin on this iconic decoration, you can tie ornaments or garland around Christmas lights.
A timeless decoration for the holidays, stockings can be as simple or as elaborate as you choose. You can leave them simple or decorate them with ornaments, glitter and ribbons. These stockings can also be excellent gifts to friends and family.
Don’t forget to relax and enjoy the holiday season! When you find the time, try to sit back, sip some hot chocolate, put a yule log on your TV or laptop and listen to a holiday playlist.
