Asian American Student Association to host free Live Music Night in Union Courtyard

The OU Asian American Student Association and other organizations will co-host the seventh annual Live Music Night with the theme “High Tides & Sunny Vibes” on March 26.
Live Music Night, co-hosted with AASA, Campus Activities Council and Union Programming Board, is an event where local artists put on performances to express their talents, said Bella Quan, microbiology sophomore and chair of Live Music Night.
“(Live Music Night) brings everyone together,” Quan said. “A bunch of different groups of people just listening to music, allowing a place for OU students to express their talents and just be comfortable — showing what they have.”
Quan said auditions were held until Feb. 10 with about 15 submissions for applications.
All types of music, including jazz, acoustics and pop, will be performed, Quan said.
“It’s going to be a really chill vibe,” Quan said.
In addition to live music, raffle tickets, bracelets, popcorn and free food provided by Union Catering will be available, Quan said.
A T-shirt designed by AASA featuring this year’s theme is available online for $13 until Feb. 29. Quan said the proceeds will go to AASA’s philanthropy Holiday Head Start.
Doors for Live Music Night will open at 6 p.m. on March 26 in the Union Courtyard, and performances will start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
