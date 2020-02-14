You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Activist Angela Davis to visit OU, speak at Big XII Conference

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Angela Davis Poster

The poster for Angela Davis' keynote speech.

 Via Big XII Conference 2020 Twitter.

The Big XII Conference on Black Student Government will host activist, scholar and writer Angela Davis as a keynote speaker on Feb. 21.

Davis has been involved with the Black Panthers and the feminist movement, as well as numerous other social and political movements, said Miles Francisco, co-chair of the event’s speakers committee and political science and African and African American studies senior. Davis is also a long-time professor and the author of multiple books on class, race and feminism, including Women, Culture and Politics, according to Biography.

Francisco said Davis exemplifies the theme of this year’s conference, “Generation Us: Unifying Blackness Through Social Change.”

“Angela Davis is probably the best example of black activism throughout four or five decades, honestly,” Francisco said.

Securing Davis as a keynote speaker required persistence and has been in the works for a while, Francisco said. 

“We sketched out a plan, a vision for what we wanted this conference to look like as far as the keynote speakers went,” he said. “We wanted to be really intentional about showing multiple issues in the black community, multiple identities.” 

The Big XII Conference for Black Student Government brings together black undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff from Big 12 universities and other universities across the country to learn about leadership, participate in workshops and hear keynote speakers. Since different Big 12 universities take turns hosting the event, this is the first time it has been held at OU since 2012, Francisco said.

Registration for the 2020 Big XII conference is currently closed, according to the website. 100 OU students are among those registered to attend, Francisco said.

Davis will speak at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the event.

“I think (Davis) just epitomizes the beauty of blackness, and the beauty of organizing and activism and radically imagining a better world,” Francisco said.

Tags

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments