Best of state fair, Dallas entertainment options to check out ahead of Red River Rivalry

The long-awaited OU-Texas game is finally here.
While fans and players head to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry this weekend, the State Fair of Texas will be open on the grounds surrounding the Cotton Bowl Stadium and holds a variety of entertainment options besides attending the game.
The fair park is located at 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dallas. Most attractions open at 10 a.m. and stay open until the fairgrounds close at midnight.
Every year the State Fair of Texas highlights the best of Texas' food with the Big Tex Choice Award Winners. Check out this year's winners:
Ruth's Stuffed Fried Taco Cone
In the category of "Best Taste — Savory," this taco cone from Ruth's Tamales is a hand-held treat of slow-cooked barbacoa in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with all your favorite toppings.
You can find this treat at Ruth's Tamales at the Cotton Bowl Plaza at the intersection of Admiral Nimitz Circle and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. south of the Swine Barn.
Big Red Chicken Bread
For a sweet treat, check out Smokey John's BBQ's Big Red Chicken Bread — the winner of the "Best Taste — Sweet" category. This fried chicken wing in the middle of a frosted doughnut is one treat you won't want to miss.
Smokey John's BBQ has two locations at the fair — at the intersection of streets Fun Way and Midway across from the Greenhouse and on Admiral Nimitz Circle in front of the Go Texas Pavilion.
Fla'mango Tango
This fried mango pastry with a side of strawberry mango sorbet is the winner of the "Most Creative" category and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
This treat is sold at Ranchero Deep Fried Love at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Admiral Nimitz Circle, as well as Ranchero Norteno in the Tower Building Food Court on Cotton Bowl Circle.
The fair also offers new and intriguing must-try treats:
Cajun Crab Bombs
Fans of seafood will love this lump and back-fin crab bomb with fried shrimp and cajun seasoning, topped with remoulade sauce.
This fun treat is offered at Gulf Coast Grill on First Avenue in between the pond and Grand Place.
Champagne Jello Hot Shot
If spice is up your alley, check out Bailey's Deli and Catering's watermelon jello with slices of jalapeños for a tongue-tingling time.
The hot shot is served in a 3.25 ounce cup and can be located at Bailey's Deli and Catering in Tower Building Food Court.
Cotton Candy Burrito
This classic fusion treat offers lavender bean or caramel sea salt ice cream wrapped in either cheesecake or chocolate-flavored cotton candy and topped with sprinkles.
This super sweet treat can be found at Trio On the Green on the corner of Coliseum Street between the Coliseum and Chevrolet Park Plaza.
In addition to food, the fair park offers its famous Texas Auto Show and Truck Zone with displays from the latest car and truck models; the Chevrolet Main Stage with musical performances by Billy Ray Cyrus, Big and Rich featuring Cowboy Troy, and 98 Degrees; and pig races, butter sculptures and more.
Fair admission at the gate is $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, and $16.50 for adults and $12.50 for children and seniors if pre-purchased online. Admission is free for children age 2 and younger.
Additionally, food and ride coupons are available online for $50 for 100 food and ride coupons at 50 cents a coupon.
For more information about the fair visit its website.
Outside of the fair, the Dallas-Fort Worth area have plenty of fun options for the long weekend:
El Camino at the Texas Theatre
Fans of Breaking Bad can screen the motion picture film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in theaters only Oct. 11-13. The film will be released on Netflix this Friday but for the full-screen experience, you'll want to make the trip to the nationally recognized Texas Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online for $10.75.
Drinks and Fine Dining
For more food in the Dallas metro, make sure to check out the Bishops Arts District for brunch, Deep Ellum for drinks and Sun Dance Square for food and more fun.
