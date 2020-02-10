You are the owner of this article.
Backstreet Boys announce OKC stop on 2020 'DNA' tour

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys will perform on Aug. 22 in Oklahoma City during their "DNA" world tour. 

 Via Backstreet Boys Twitter

Backstreet Boys will perform in Oklahoma City on Aug. 22 during the second North American leg of their "DNA" world tour. 

 The tour began in 2019 following the release of the band’s album “DNA” and featured a sold-out tour of the U.S. and Canada, which included a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The 2020 summer tour will run from July through October and include 45 stops across the country, according to a press release. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Feb. 14. Fan club presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to Ticketmaster.   

