African Student Association to host trivia night

The African Student Association will host a trivia game night and serve traditional Nigerian meat pies for its first event of the semester on Wednesday.
AFSA Vice President Prisca Mbainayel said the club hopes to provide a way for members to connect with and learn about African culture. Throughout each semester, the club hosts various game nights and social and cultural events, including the African Queen Scholarship Pageant.
“As an African student, it's hard to meet a lot of African students on campus,” Mbainayel, an international business and finance junior, said. “So I really wanted to create a place where we could showcase our culture.”
Mbainayel said the trivia night will feature “Jeopardy” style questions about African countries and pop culture. The event will also feature Nigerian meat pies that Mbainayel said are a West African delicacy made by wrapping ground beef and vegetables in baked bread.
Mbainayel said she is excited to host the first event of the semester but disappointed that the original first event was canceled because of the snowstorm. Mbainayel said the Feb. 10 “Let’s Talk About: Love” meeting planned to feature a discussion about how to navigate love and relationships as young adults and will most likely be rescheduled for next year to fit the Valentine’s Day theme.
As for the rest of the semester, Mbainayel said she is looking forward to African Week in April. The event will kick-off at the start of the Big Event, and Mbainayel said the action-packed week will include a cultural night, fashion show and a club member brunch.
Mbainayel said AFSA has been taking COVID precautions like social distancing, masking and using pre-packaged foods to stay safe while still remaining a social and connected group. She said the club meetings offer a way for members to stay connected on campus and make new friends.
AFSA will host the trivia night at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Couch Storm Shelter. Students that require disability accommodations can contact idaraatakpo@ou.edu.
“Everyone is so welcoming and we usually joke around a lot,” Mbainayel said. “Even if you're a freshman and don't know anybody, or even if you're older, everyone will treat you as if they've known you for years.”
