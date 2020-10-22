3 safe, festive fall events to check out in the Norman area

From festive fall fun to ghouls and ghosts, the Norman area has plenty to offer this weekend to get into the spirit of the season.
COVID-19 has posed challenges for how events can still happen and what’s safe to attend, but event planners are working hard to provide safe and fun activities to enjoy.
Here are three fall-themed events within 30 minutes of campus:
1. Winchester Drive-In Double Feature
The Winchester Drive-In will show Disney’s "Coco" and "Hocus Pocus" on Friday Oct. 23rd and Saturday Oct. 24th. "Coco" will be shown each night at 7:30 p.m. and "Hocus Pocus" will begin at 9:50 p.m.
Cars can begin arriving at 6:30 p.m., but it is suggested to show up as early as 5 p.m. for the best spots in the lot.
General admission is $7, $3 for ages 3-10 and free for 2-year-olds and younger.
Winchester will only accept cash for admission and at concessions. The concessions stand will require masks, and outside food and drink is only permitted by paying a $20 cooler fee.
The drive-in is at 6930 S. Western Ave in Oklahoma City.
The Norman Farm Market has hosted an end-of-season Fall Festival for years. Kate Cooper, market manager, said the Vendors Association was determined to host it again this year.
“We wanted to celebrate the end of the season, especially since this season was so difficult,” Cooper said.
All of the events are designed to be socially distanced while maintaining a sense of celebration. One event, the virtual costume contest, will take place entirely on the market’s Facebook page. Participants can enter by uploading a photo of their costume, and winners will be announced on Halloween, the last day the market is open for this year.
There will be no trick-or-treating at the festival, but some vendors may hand out candy in a safe and clean way. All vendors and patrons are encouraged to come in a costume.
The festival will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24th. The market is located at 615 E. Robinson St.
The OKC Zoo is celebrating the 37th anniversary of its trick-or-treating tradition, Haunt the Zoo.
This year, all trick-or-treating will be as contact free as possible, with all volunteers handing out candy wearing masks and gloves. Masks will be heavily encouraged outdoors for all guests. Capacity will also be limited to ensure social distancing.
Haunt the Zoo will occur every Saturday and Sunday in Oct., lasting from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tickets for Haunt the Zoo may be bought through the OKC Zoo website and will cost $6 for zoo members and $7 for nonmembers in addition to the price of zoo admission.
