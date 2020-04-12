Crimson Quarterly Summer Edition 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily is working to make the Crimson Quarterly more accessible online than past editions. Physical copies will still be available, but the entirety of the Summer 2020 Edition is available to view here:

Download PDF Crimson Quarterly Summer Edition 2020

