What we know about OU’s efforts to prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 via Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan

OU announced Sunday it will be using a social distancing plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus this fall.
Student leaders from the OU Student Government Association met on May 18 with Mark Morvant, vice provost for structure and student success, who answered questions from student representatives.
Here is what The OU Daily currently knows via OU’s official statements, as well as via student leaders involved in high-level discussions, about how OU’s campus and classes will change in the fall. This article will be updated as more answers become available.
6:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 19:
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith sent an email with the following information:
The university is continuing to develop plans on whether out-of-state students will be required to pay out-of-state tuition for online classes, and administrators will keep students and their families of any changes made to the tuition structure.
No additional fees will be charged for courses that have been moved online due to COVID-19. However, courses that were online before the pandemic will continue to carry a fee.
The percentage of students in classes with more than 40 people is unknown, as data is ongoing.
A determination on whether pass/fail grading hasn't been reached by the university yet, but administrators will continue to keep students informed as they develop plans.
The university provost's office is working with large programs, like the Pride of Oklahoma, to develop a conduct of operation plan.
University administrators are planning for the addition of approximately 300 single-occupancy rooms to be available for fall 2020. The single-room options will be spread out among Adams, Couch and Walker towers and David L. Boren Residence Hall.
OU Food Services is "actively developing plans" that include — but are not limited to — eliminating self-serve options, using disposable utensils, maintaining social distancing in lines and seating, enhanced cleaning procedures and preordering opportunities.
3:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 19:
Keith sent the following clarifications in an email:
The university is aiming for 75 percent of first-year classes to be in-person. According to Kesha Keith, director of OU's media relations, the university is "working on a plan to ensure no students have more than one online course, but a few will have two."
All faculty are encouraged to wear masks, but mask-wearing is not required. Some faculty may wear other protective barriers or practice social distancing if applicable.
The class schedule will be expanding its time frame. For example, a class that was at 4 p.m. may now start at 7 p.m. Students are encouraged to check their one.ou.edu account to track their schedule changes.
4:00 p.m. Monday, May 18:
The Daily obtained the following information from SGA leaders’ meeting with Morvant:
Class sections of over 40 students will be online, with potential exceptions. Class sections of over 40 students make up 14 percent of all class sections offered.
All night classes will be online.
Professors and deans in all departments — especially in performance-based courses, STEM labs and graduate classes — will be asked to request in-person classes as needed.
The university is aiming for 1000-level classes to be broken up into multiple in-person class sections.
The university has not decided whether the add/drop date for classes will be extended.
Faculty are being told to be as flexible as possible with attendance policies to make accommodations for sick students.
In classrooms, libraries and other areas, there will be signs designating which desks are available for use.
The university’s goal is to maintain 36 square feet per student of social distancing.
Students will not be required to wear masks, though mask-wearing is highly recommended.
The university has not made a final decision about how high-risk students may be accommodated.
The university has not made a final decision about the upcoming football season and other athletics.
The university has not made a final decision about student organizations, and all considerations are preliminary. Departmental clubs, such as language or engineering clubs, may not be affected because those students already share classes. Considerations for SGA Undergraduate Student Congress and other large organizations include Zoom meetings, meetings in a bigger room, in-person representatives with online associateship or holding meetings in one main room and an overflow room.
To submit a question or tip to The OU Daily regarding OU’s Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan, fill out a CuriOUs form.
This article was updated at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, to reflect the university is aiming for 75 percent of first-year classes to be in-person, faculty are encouraged but not required to wear masks, and changes in class schedules also apply to classes earlier than 9 a.m. It was also updated at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, to reflect Kesha Keith's email that evening. It was rearranged chronologically with the newest information at the top at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
