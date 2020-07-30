You are the owner of this article.
'What an absolute sham,' OU community members react on social media to Staff Senate town hall

Joe Harroz at staff town hall

OU President Joseph Harroz at staff town hall July 30.

 Image from livestream

Members of the OU community reacted angrily on Twitter to a Staff Senate Virtual Town Hall Thursday morning in which President Joseph Harroz and other administrators affirmed their plans for the fall semester.

In particular, OU patrons expressed frustration with the university’s decision to return to in-person classes.

Other qualms included treatment of instructors and student employees and the administration’s lack of willingness to listen to OU community members — particularly staff.

OU is set to return to in-person and online classes Aug. 24.

 

Editor's note: this article was updated at 4:07 p.m. on July 30 to reflect that while OU Workers United promoted the event, the event was organized by the Staff Senate.

