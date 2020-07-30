'What an absolute sham,' OU community members react on social media to Staff Senate town hall

Members of the OU community reacted angrily on Twitter to a Staff Senate Virtual Town Hall Thursday morning in which President Joseph Harroz and other administrators affirmed their plans for the fall semester.
In particular, OU patrons expressed frustration with the university’s decision to return to in-person classes.
compare this to student survey results reported in @OUDaily that students are not "predominantly" wanting to go back into classrooms...plus the hypocrisy of launching OU Online at the same time; see detailed budget document released then hastily retracted: https://t.co/10z6PM6Hph https://t.co/dhgCgP0zsr— Laura Gibbs (@OnlineCrsLady) July 30, 2020
Major League Baseball with all of its money couldn't keep its players safe. How are we supposed to believe that OU is successfully going to keep us safe while forcing us into classrooms with dozens of students who live among thousands of others?Online only or #shutdownOU!— On Shipless Oceans (@shiplessoceans) July 30, 2020
Other qualms included treatment of instructors and student employees and the administration’s lack of willingness to listen to OU community members — particularly staff.
it's honestly dehumanizing to see the way that OU so reluctantly sees itself as an employer of hourly staff. that we're just a burdensome necessity and that they would so clearly rather not have to think about us at all.— Mauve Shelly Kay (@mauveshellykay) July 30, 2020
Meeting has ended. What an absolute sham designed to make it look like OU administration cares. pic.twitter.com/d6U3BWXTGN— Crafty Wench & you defunded Police (@icebitchcometh) July 30, 2020
The whole thing is a joke. They are hosting this meeting because they have to with no intentions of doing anything other than what will benefit the machine that is the university’s image. I’m so sorry that you guys are being put at risk by the recklessness.— Heather Rae Voltin (@TeamHRae) July 30, 2020
Why don't administrators, and former administrators take a pay cut? #OUrSafety— Laurie Scrivener (@LaurieScrivener) July 30, 2020
It is extremely frustrating to hear OU Admin gloss over that so many student employees were terminated this spring. #OUrSafety— Courtney Oliphant (@court_oliphant) July 30, 2020
Mandatory attendance policies pressure students to always show up to class or risk their grades and we really just don’t need one during a pandemic where showing up could mean killing a classmate— Crocubot (@BigbeeHannah) July 30, 2020
OU is set to return to in-person and online classes Aug. 24.
Editor's note: this article was updated at 4:07 p.m. on July 30 to reflect that while OU Workers United promoted the event, the event was organized by the Staff Senate.
