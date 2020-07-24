Ward 5 Norman City Councilmember Sereta Wilson to step down, The Oklahoman reports

The Oklahoman reported Norman City Councilmember Sereta Wilson will be stepping down effective Aug. 1., citing financial issues with her family’s small businesses caused by COVID-19.
Wilson, who represents Ward 5, is moving out of the district. Wilson and her husband decided to sell their house "because coronavirus has had such a financial impact on us."
The group Unite Norman is seeking to recall Mayor Breea Clark, Ward 1 representative Kate Bierman, Ward 3 representative (Alison) Petrone, Wilson and Ward 7 representative Stephen Holman for defunding police and "not upholding the will of the people."
"There was not one vote that was made without extensive consideration by me, many hours spent educating myself and talking to people in the community," she said. "Of course, the timing of this comes on the heels of some folks in the community trying to undo me, my businesses, my existence as a city council member."
Ward 5 is the easternmost section of Norman and includes the area around Lake Thunderbird, north of Noble and south of Oklahoma City. The full story can be read at The Oklahoman.
